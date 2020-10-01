MOH removes two Covid-19 community cases after further tests

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has removed two community cases that it had earlier announced on Thursday afternoon, after further tests confirmed they do not have Covid-19 infection.
In an update on Thursday night, the ministry revised the number of community cases from three...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes