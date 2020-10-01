You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MOH removes two Covid-19 community cases after further tests

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 3:53 PM
UPDATED Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 11:37 PM

af_sg-covid_011020.jpg
There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,786.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has removed two community cases that it had earlier announced on Thursday afternoon, after further tests confirmed they do not have Covid-19 infection.  

In an update on Thursday night, the ministry revised the number of community cases from three...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan considering making promotion of paternity leave mandatory for companies: Nikkei

Germany plans Oct 8 full inquiry on Wirecard collapse

US manufacturing sector slows in September: ISM

New York becomes the first big US city to reopen all schools

US airlines rise as Trump's proposal revives bailout hope

Trump signs bill averting US government shutdown

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 11:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon flags further losses that add to pressure on dividend

[HOUSTON] Exxon Mobil likely made a third consecutive loss in the last quarter, heaping further pressure on the...

Oct 1, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

Japan considering making promotion of paternity leave mandatory for companies: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan is considering making it mandatory for companies to recommend employees take paternity leave, the...

Oct 1, 2020 11:12 PM
Banking & Finance

Germany plans Oct 8 full inquiry on Wirecard collapse

[BERLIN] Germany will hold a full parliamentary inquiry on Oct 8 into the stunning collapse of payments provider...

Oct 1, 2020 11:03 PM
Consumer

PepsiCo sees strong annual profit as snacks, sodas thrive in pandemic

[BENGALURU] PepsiCo forecast full-year profit above expectations on Thursday after a rebound in soda sales and...

Oct 1, 2020 10:58 PM
Stocks

Healthcare, alternative energy drove best US stock funds in third quarter

[NEW YORK] The top-performing US stockpickers of the third quarter made bets on companies ranging from healthcare...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Singapore to allow visitors from Australia, Vietnam from Oct 8

Ayondo ordered to provide information for investigation in possible Securities and Futures Act breach

MyRepublic adds M1 as MVNO partner

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.