Money FM podcast: A special interview with Minister Indranee Rajah
The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance resenter Ryan Huang
24:04 min
Synopsis: Host Elliott Danker speaks with Minister in the Prime Minister's Office & Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah. She gives us an analysis on the latest Fortitude Budget and how the nation can transform to seize new opportunities.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
