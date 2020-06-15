You are here

Money FM podcast: A special interview with Minister Indranee Rajah

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

The Breakfast Huddle with Elliott Danker, Manisha Tank and finance resenter Ryan Huang

24:04 min

Synopsis: Host Elliott Danker speaks with Minister in the Prime Minister's Office & Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah. She gives us an analysis on the latest Fortitude Budget and how the nation can transform to seize new opportunities.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

