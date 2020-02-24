You are here
Money FM podcast: Budget 2020 review
The Breakfast Huddle: Budget 2020 review
34:56 min
Synopsis: After the release of the Budget 2020 statement, we discuss how Singaporeans and businesses will benefit as we break it down into four segments, GST, Covid-19, Caring for Singaporeans and Sustainability.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MONEY FM 89.3
