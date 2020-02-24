You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: Budget 2020 review 

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

MDT_budgetreview.jpg
Names (from Left to Right): Ryan Huang, Finance Presenter, MONEY FM 89.3 Elliott Danker, Presenter, MONEY FM 89.3 Ho Meng Kit, CEO, Singapore Business Federation Alan Lau, Head of Financial Services Tax, KPMG in Singapore Alvin Liew, Senior Economist, United Overseas Bank Manisha Tank, Presenter, MONEY FM 89.3

The Breakfast Huddle: Budget 2020 review 

34:56 min

Synopsis: After the release of the Budget 2020 statement, we discuss how Singaporeans and businesses will benefit as we break it down into four segments, GST, Covid-19, Caring for Singaporeans and Sustainability.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MONEY FM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Budget provides slight reprieve but virus fears linger

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
 

Government & Economy

Slow recovery for Singapore companies with China operations amid outbreak

More may be prepared to speak up on corporate malfeasance

More may be prepared to speak up on corporate malfeasance

Universal whistleblowing law: Market mixed over need for it in Singapore

The millennial bug: Redefining consumption in Indonesia

US feels the ripple effects of Covid-19 as indexes dip

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 23, 2020 11:06 PM
Government & Economy

Concern over coronavirus spread grows with cases jumping in South Korea, Italy and Iran

[SEOUL] International concern about the spread of coronavirus outside China grew on Sunday with sharp rises in...

Feb 23, 2020 09:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial served 2 writs of summons, statements of claim

BROADWAY Industrial Group announced on Sunday that it has been served two writs of summons and statements of claim...

Feb 23, 2020 08:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Asia sells 70% of new condo The M over weekend

WING Tai Asia sold 70 per cent or over 360 units of its latest condominium project The M over the weekend, even amid...

Feb 23, 2020 08:09 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: No new cases in Singapore on Sunday; total stays at 89

[SINGAPORE] There are no new cases of the coronavirus disease, said the Health Ministry (MOH) on Sunday (Feb 23),...

Feb 23, 2020 07:29 PM
Government & Economy

Avoid non-essential travel to Daegu and Cheongdo in South Korea, says MOH

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has advised travellers to avoid non-essential trips to two places in South...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly