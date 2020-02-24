Money FM podcast: Budget 2020 review 

Names (from Left to Right): Ryan Huang, Finance Presenter, MONEY FM 89.3 Elliott Danker, Presenter, MONEY FM 89.3 Ho Meng Kit, CEO, Singapore Business Federation Alan Lau, Head of Financial Services Tax, KPMG in Singapore Alvin Liew, Senior Economist, United Overseas Bank Manisha Tank, Presenter, MONEY FM 89.3

The Breakfast Huddle: Budget 2020 review

34:56 min

Synopsis: After the release of the Budget 2020 statement, we discuss how Singaporeans and businesses will benefit as we break it down into four segments, GST, Covid-19, Caring for Singaporeans and Sustainability.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MONEY FM 89.3

