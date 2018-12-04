You are here

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Green is the new Black

Tue, Dec 04, 2018

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Green is the new Black

Coffee with Claressa: Green is the new Black

15:58 mins

Synopsis: Stephanie Dickson is on a mission to empower individuals and the community with inspiration and knowledge to make sustainability mainstream and sexy. She stops in for Coffee with Claressa to tell us why it matters so much to her.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

