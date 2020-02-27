You are here
Money FM podcast: Heng Chee How's response to the Budget 2020 manpower initiatives
12.53 min
Synopsis: In Career 360, Bernard Lim speaks to Heng Chee How, deputy secretary-general, NTUC, about the measures to resolve prevailing manpower concerns like job retention, mid-career switching and the nation’s talent strategy from Budget 2020.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MONEY FM 89.3
