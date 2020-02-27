You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: Heng Chee How's response to the Budget 2020 manpower initiatives

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

EDT_HengCheeHow.jpg
Pic Source: NTUC

Prime Time: Heng Chee How's response to the Budget 2020 manpower initiatives 

12.53 min

Synopsis: In Career 360, Bernard Lim speaks to Heng Chee How, deputy secretary-general, NTUC, about the measures to resolve prevailing manpower concerns like job retention, mid-career switching and the nation’s talent strategy from Budget 2020.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MONEY FM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Relief measures for retail sector do not address structural issues

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Government & Economy

NTUC to match PMEs to new jobs ahead of displacement

No plans to waive foreign worker levy: Josephine Teo

Hong Kong flags record budget deficit as virus, protests cripple economy

Singapore's January factory jump may prove short-lived

Mahathir, Anwar vying to be the next Malaysian prime minister

US firms still have confidence in Singapore as a business hub despite Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 12:38 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Feb 27, 2020 12:18 AM
Transport

Lufthansa and United weigh takeover of Portugal's TAP

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa and United Airlines are considering taking over TAP-Air Portugal , a German newspaper reported...

Feb 27, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

Teacher confirmed as first French coronavirus death

[PARIS] A 60-year-old teacher who died in Paris after falling ill with the new coronavirus has become the first...

Feb 26, 2020 11:45 PM
Real Estate

US new home sales surge to 12-1/2-year high in Jan

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes raced to a 12-1/2-year high in January, pointing to housing market...

Feb 26, 2020 11:18 PM
Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare Q4 net profit edges up 1% to S$2.3m

CATALIST-LISTED ISEC Healthcare's net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 inched up 1 per cent to S$2.3...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly