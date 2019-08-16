You are here
Money FM podcast: How is Singapore's manufacturing sector preparing itself for a slowdown?
Money FM podcast: How is Singapore's manufacturing sector preparing itself for a slowdown?
The breakfast huddle: How is Singapore's manufacturing sector preparing itself for a slowdown?
13:53 min
Synopsis: The Ministry of Trade and Industry announced yesterday that the GDP growth forecast for 2019 has been downgraded to "0.0% to 1.0%". Douglas Foo, President, Singapore Manufacturing Federation and Chairman of Sakae Holdings shares more about how the manufacturing sector in Singapore is preparing itself for an economic slowdown.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt