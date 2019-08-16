You are here

Money FM podcast: How is Singapore's manufacturing sector preparing itself for a slowdown?

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 1:56 PM

(From left to right) Glenn van Zutphen, MONEY FM 89.3 Presenter, Douglas Foo, President, Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF).

Money FM podcast: How is Singapore's manufacturing sector preparing itself for a slowdown?

The breakfast huddle: How is Singapore's manufacturing sector preparing itself for a slowdown?

13:53 min

Synopsis: The Ministry of Trade and Industry announced yesterday that the GDP growth forecast for 2019 has been downgraded to "0.0% to 1.0%". Douglas Foo, President, Singapore Manufacturing Federation and Chairman of Sakae Holdings shares more about how the manufacturing sector in Singapore is preparing itself for an economic slowdown.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

