Money FM podcast: Interview with Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

EDT_Joteo.jpg

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and finance presenter JP Ong

38:34 min

Synopsis: Companies have been grappling with the impact of COVID 19 - we spoke to Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower, to find out how measures introduced in this year's budget can help tide them through.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

