Money FM podcast: Interview with Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower
Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and finance presenter JP Ong
38:34 min
Synopsis: Companies have been grappling with the impact of COVID 19 - we spoke to Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower, to find out how measures introduced in this year's budget can help tide them through.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
