You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: MaritimeSG Together Package

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

MDT_TanBengTee copy.jpg
Photos: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

The...

Government & Economy

Over 8,500 business entities close shop in April; highest in recent years

32 companies return Jobs Support Scheme payouts worth S$35m

Technology to help foreign workers in dorms monitor health: Josephine Teo

Malaysia's conditional movement control order extended to June 9

Higher forced liquidations this year, with pandemic yet to do its worst

Global virus cases top 4 million

BREAKING NEWS

May 10, 2020 08:14 PM
Government & Economy

32 companies return Jobs Support Scheme payout in April totalling S$35 million

SOME businesses in Singapore have decided to either return or donate the government payout received from the Jobs...

May 10, 2020 05:10 PM
Companies & Markets

McDonald’s resumes delivery, takeaway and drive-through services

[SINGAPORE] McDonald’s will be resuming its delivery, takeaway and drive-through services from Monday, the fast food...

May 10, 2020 05:06 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: 876 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, 3 are Singaporeans and PRs

[SINGAPORE] The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed 876 new cases of Covid-19 as at Sunday noon, bringing the total...

May 10, 2020 04:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Impact of Covid-19 'largely confined' to Tuan Sing's hospitality segment, says group

PROPERTY developer Tuan Sing Holdings’ business operations impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak is “largely confined”...

May 10, 2020 04:33 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's conditional movement control order extended for another four weeks to June 9

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday extended the country's conditional stay-at-home...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.