Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - Privacy Awareness Week: Have we made progress?

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Mind Your Business - Privacy Awareness Week: Have we made progress?

Synopsis: This month’s Privacy Awareness Week is a timely reminder of the growing importance and continual need for organisations to reassess their approach towards their IT systems, policies, practices, and ensure the robustness of their data protection architecture and implementation.

And as the booming Asian digital economy becomes more reliant on cross-border data flows (US$2.8m of global GDP according to McKinsey) and personal data transfer interoperability, we will also need to consider how to better increase the transparency of personal data collection in Singapore and beyond.

We're joined by Annabel Lee, policy manager, BSA The Software Alliance to discuss the importance of privacy frameworks and regulations in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.

Produced by: Howie Lim of The Workday on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

