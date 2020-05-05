You are here

Money FM podcast: Mukesh Ambani and India's tech billionaires

Tue, May 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Synopsis: Mukesh Ambani is now India and Asia's richest man. What can we read of India's growth story from the rise of its billionaires? Michelle Martin speaks with James Crabtree, associate professor of practice of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and author of The Billionaire Raj: A journey through India’s New Gilded Age to tell us more about India’s growth story, its tech giants and the transformative digital age for India. 

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

