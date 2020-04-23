You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: New training scheme to help older workers enter the tech sector

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

EDT_howie.jpg

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and Finance Presenter JP Ong

10:04 min

Synopsis: In Career 360, we speak to Howie Lau, assistant chief executive (Media & Innovation), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Mid-Career Advance which aims to plug manpower gaps and match jobs to mature workers.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: circuit breaker and our mental health

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts 
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg     

Government & Economy

Singapore food manufacturers scramble to comply with fresh rules

Businesses offload stock, fear loss of crucial manpower

1,016 new coronavirus cases here; Singaporean woman 12th person to die

Hong Kong reshuffles govt as debate rages over Beijing's role

Lagarde draws the line on how far ECB can help virus-stricken euro zone countries

Bank Indonesia makes first direct government bond buys

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 23, 2020 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea media silent on Kim's whereabouts as speculation on health rages

[SEOUL] North Korean state media on Wednesday made no mention of leader Kim Jong Un's health or whereabouts, a day...

Apr 23, 2020 12:14 AM
Government & Economy

US renews criticism of China's early handling of coronavirus outbreak

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States strongly believes that China's...

Apr 22, 2020 11:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia may re-route tankers if US imposes crude import ban

[LONDON] Saudi Arabia is looking into re-routing millions of barrels of oil onboard tankers sailing to the United...

Apr 22, 2020 10:41 PM
Consumer

Tyson Foods to indefinitely stop production at largest pork plant

[BENGALURU] Tyson Foods plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its largest pork plant in the United States to...

Apr 22, 2020 10:15 PM
Technology

Zoom raises encryption level with upgraded meeting app

[BENGALURU] Zoom Video Communications said on Wednesday it was upgrading the encryption features on its video...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.