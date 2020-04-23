Money FM podcast: New training scheme to help older workers enter the tech sector

Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and Finance Presenter JP Ong

10:04 min

Synopsis: In Career 360, we speak to Howie Lau, assistant chief executive (Media & Innovation), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Mid-Career Advance which aims to plug manpower gaps and match jobs to mature workers.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

