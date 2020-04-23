You are here
Money FM podcast: New training scheme to help older workers enter the tech sector
Prime Time with Howie Lim, Bernard Lim and Finance Presenter JP Ong
10:04 min
Synopsis: In Career 360, we speak to Howie Lau, assistant chief executive (Media & Innovation), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Mid-Career Advance which aims to plug manpower gaps and match jobs to mature workers.
Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg