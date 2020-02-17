You are here

Money FM podcast: Singapore, Sri Lanka celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Singapore and Sri Lanka celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations

The Breakfast Huddle: Singapore and Sri Lanka celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations

14:09 min

Synopsis: Since Singapore and Sri Lanka's independence, both nations have been enjoying cordial socio-economic and diplomatic relations over the last 50 years. Sashikala Premawardhane, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore chats with us about the possibility of a revival of the free trade agreement between the two nations and how Sri Lanka has been coping since the 2019 Easter bombings. 

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm89
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

