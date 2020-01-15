You are here

Money FM podcast: Sustainability through innovation with Rolls-Royce

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Sustainability through innovation with Rolls-Royce

Workday Afternoon: The Soul of Business: Sustainability through innovation with Rolls-Royce

Synopsis: Join Claressa Monteiro, as she speaks to Bicky Bhangu, president for South-east Asia, Pacific and South Korea at Rolls-Royce about the company's efforts to enhance sustainability through innovation.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

