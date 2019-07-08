You are here

Money FM podcast: Tackling an ageing population & trade relations: Japanese ambassador

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Tackling an ageing population & trade relations: Japanese ambassador

The Hot Seat: Tackling an ageing population & trade relations: Japanese ambassador

16:56 min

Synopsis: Singapore and Japan currently share 53 years of diplomatic relations. Jun Yamazaki, Japanese Ambassador to Singapore, shares more about our current trade relations, takeaways from the G-20 Osaka Summit and how Japan is handling its ageing population.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

