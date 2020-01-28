You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: Which is the world's most powerful passport?

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

YM_Passport.jpg

Influence: Which is the world's most powerful passport?

11:54 min

Synopsis: The 2020 Henley Passport Index is a ranking based on how many destinations the holder can enter without a visa. Singapore is no longer number one. Instead, another country holds the top spot. Which country is it? And, if you hold a UK passport, what does Brexit mean for the "power" of your passport? To find out more about the study and how Singapore could reclaim the top spot again, we speak to Dominic Volek, managing partner and head of Southeast Asia at Henley & Partners Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Ang bao rates: Does it really matter?

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Government & Economy

More investors to be eligible for fast-track PR scheme

Singapore braces for economic impact from spread of Wuhan virus

Millions worried, angry and isolated after lockdown of Wuhan, other cities

Wuhan virus poses logistical challenges to the US

What will change the day after Brexit

Britain to approve Huawei role in 5G network

BREAKING

Jan 27, 2020 08:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Miscommunication resulted in disclosure omission, says Advancer Global

CATALIST-LISTED Advancer Global has pointed to miscommunication as the reason for its failure to disclose that its...

Jan 27, 2020 02:29 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia central bank to intervene if rupiah becomes too strong: governor

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank will stand ready to intervene in the currency market should the rupiah currency...

Jan 27, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 2% on China virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 2 per cent Monday on concerns over the potential impact of...

Jan 27, 2020 01:58 PM
Life & Culture

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 to power Olympic torch with hydrogen for first time

[TOKYO] Hydrogen will be used for the first time to power the Olympic torch during its journey through Japan,...

Jan 27, 2020 01:44 PM
Government & Economy

US labour market may have peaked: survey

[WASHINGTON] There is an even balance in the share of US businesses reporting decreases and increases in employment...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly