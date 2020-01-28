Money FM podcast: Which is the world's most powerful passport?

Influence: Which is the world's most powerful passport?

11:54 min

Synopsis: The 2020 Henley Passport Index is a ranking based on how many destinations the holder can enter without a visa. Singapore is no longer number one. Instead, another country holds the top spot. Which country is it? And, if you hold a UK passport, what does Brexit mean for the "power" of your passport? To find out more about the study and how Singapore could reclaim the top spot again, we speak to Dominic Volek, managing partner and head of Southeast Asia at Henley & Partners Singapore.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

