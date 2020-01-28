Money FM podcast: Which is the world's most powerful passport?

You are here
Influence: Which is the world's most powerful passport?
11:54 min
Synopsis: The 2020 Henley Passport Index is a ranking based on how many destinations the holder can enter without a visa. Singapore is no longer number one. Instead, another country holds the top spot. Which country is it? And, if you hold a UK passport, what does Brexit mean for the "power" of your passport? To find out more about the study and how Singapore could reclaim the top spot again, we speak to Dominic Volek, managing partner and head of Southeast Asia at Henley & Partners Singapore.
