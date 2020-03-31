You are here

Money FM podcast: Will Resilience stimulate the Singapore economy?

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Your Money with Michelle Martin

Synopsis: Sumit Agarwal, professor of Finance, Economics and Real Estate at the NUS Business School shares his views on the Resilience Supplementary Budget. Will we see an expected multiplier effect? Will wage support stave off job losses? Besides fiscal schemes, what other measures could Singapore employ to help the economy ride out the “black swan event” - COVID 19?

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

