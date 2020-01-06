You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Money keeps pouring into Taiwan’s markets as election nears

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 10:05 AM

[TAIPEI] Investor sentiment toward Taiwan has rarely been this good, with only days to go before its first presidential election in four years.

Its financial markets keep hitting new milestones: the Taiwan dollar last week strengthened past 30 per greenback for the first time since June 2018, government-bond yields remain near all-time lows and stocks are inching toward a record after their best year in a decade.

While many anticipated Taiwan might get caught in the middle of the US-China trade war, its economy and markets were aided in 2019 by local firms being incentivized to invest at home and there being about US$12 billion of net inflows to foreign investors' portfolios through November, according to government data. Fresh proposals to attract investment were announced last week.

"Inflow from both foreign and domestic investors are going to help boost the stock, FX and bond markets in Taiwan," said Angela Hsieh, a Singapore-based economist at Barclays Plc. Reasons she cited include investors continuing to take advantage of new tax breaks; as much as 30 per cent of the money repatriated can go into Taiwan's financial markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, with signs of global semiconductors bottoming and equipment related to 5G wireless technology starting to be deployed, "I am positive on Taiwan's equity market regardless of the upcoming election results" following Jan 11's vote, said Vincent Tsui, senior Asia analyst at Gavekal Research.

SEE ALSO

Taiwan leader rejects China's offer to unify under Hong Kong model

The Taiex stock benchmark fell 1 per cent Monday morning among a broad decline in Asian equities.

Overall, though, equities investors have shrugged off Taiwan's rich valuations, with the price-to-earnings ratio for Taiex components the highest since 2012 on a year-end basis. Money is instead attracted by factors including a 3.8 per cent dividend yield that's among the world's highest. Foreigners put a net US$9.4 billion into Taiwan stocks last year, the most since 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Also on the horizon is a strong earnings rebound. Analysts predict a 20 per cent jump for this year, which would be the most since 2014 and more than reverse 2019's projected 13 per cent profit drop caused by early-year weakness at semiconductor, plastic and panel makers. 5G adoption and Chinese companies diversifying to non-US suppliers should help boost Taiwan firms' earnings at least through 2021, KGI Securities said in a research note last month.

Then there's the economy. The government forecasts growth will top 2.5 per cent again this year, stronger than regional peers. Foreign inflows boost Taiwan's currency from demand to convert overseas cash into local dollars. The Taiwan unit has strengthened versus the US dollar for seven straight weeks, the longest streak since May 2015.

Cash remains plentiful; domestically Taiwan’s markets are boosted by life insurers.

As early redemptions of overseas bonds and debt listed in Taiwan but denominated in mainly greenbacks pick up, Taiwan life insurers may be handed back as much as US$44 billion this quarter, estimates Fubon Financial Holding Co. There's little room for that cash to go overseas as insurers' international investments are approaching the limit of 65.25 per cent of working capital. The cap exists to reduce foreign-currency risks from overseas holdings.

Bonds are a hallmark of insurers' investment portfolios globally, and in Taiwan "all the bonds available on the market are mostly snapped up by banks and life insurers," said Rachel Chang, a bond trader at Capital Securities. She sees that trend continuing for at least the first several months of 2020.

That will keep prices up for bonds. A Bloomberg survey shows expectations that Taiwan's 10-year government-bond yield may reach a record low of 0.6 per cent by April due to abundant funds available for investment and limited supply of new notes.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Fugitive financier Jho Low denies being 'mastermind' behind 1MDB

China's services sector expands at slower pace in Dec as confidence dips: Caixin PMI

Trump doubts North Korea leader will break promises on denuclearisation

Japan's Dec factory activity contracts at faster pace as output slumps: PMI

US Fed faces new trade-offs, hunts for new model in low-rate world

Maduro forces block Guaido from entering Venezuela's congress

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 10:08 AM
Government & Economy

Fugitive financier Jho Low denies being 'mastermind' behind 1MDB

[KUALA LUMPUR] Fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho has said he only acted as an intermediary for deals...

Jan 6, 2020 10:00 AM
Government & Economy

China's services sector expands at slower pace in Dec as confidence dips: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in December following a strong rebound in the previous...

Jan 6, 2020 09:58 AM
Life & Culture

Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

[YANGON] For years, Yee Lay kept the back door of her ground floor apartment firmly shut to keep out both the stench...

Jan 6, 2020 09:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold jumps to highest level since 2013 on Iran-US tensions

[SINGAPORE] Gold surged to the highest level in more than six years as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked...

Jan 6, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with fresh losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday on the back foot as geopolitical tensions continued to haunt investors...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly