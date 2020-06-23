Moody's lowers Brazil GDP outlook, warns of rising Covid-19 risks

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BRASILIA] Credit ratings agency Moody's on Monday lowered Brazil's 2020 economic outlook, warning that the country's recovery was vulnerable to deepening uncertainty about its ability to control the Covid-19 pandemic.
Moody's expects gross domestic product in Latin America's largest...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes