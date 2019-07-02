You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Moon hails Trump-Kim meeting as result of 'astounding imagination'

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 12:36 PM

nwy_Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un_020719_37_2x.jpg
South Korean President Moon Jae In on Tuesday hailed the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarised Zone as the result of an "astounding imagination" and thinking outside the box.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae In on Tuesday hailed the third meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarised Zone as the result of an "astounding imagination" and thinking outside the box.

All three held an impromptu encounter at the truce village of Panmunjom on Sunday when Mr Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea and agreed with Kim to resume working-level talks, which had been deadlocked since the collapse of their second summit in Hanoi in February.

The gathering was proposed by Mr Trump via Twitter a day earlier, offering to meet Kim at the border to "say hello", with the North delivering an unusually fast response.

Mr Moon - whose administration had been excoriated by the North only last week and told it had "nothing to meddle in the dialogue" - praised both men's actions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That extraordinary proposal and bold response is the result of an astounding imagination that goes beyond common sense," Mr Moon said. "This is unthinkable in the existing diplomatic grammar."

The dramatic DMZ meeting was full of symbolism, and while it did not produce a formal communique both sides said afterwards that they would continue working-level talks to restart the stalled nuclear negotiations.

It was a "de-facto declaration of an end to hostile relations and the beginning of a full-fledged era of peace", said Mr Moon, who has long promoted engagement with Pyongyang.

Mr Moon was instrumental in brokering the landmark summit between Mr Trump and Kim - the first meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader - in Singapore last year which produced only a vaguely worded pledge about denuclearisation.

A second meeting in Vietnam in February collapsed after the pair failed to reach an agreement over sanctions relief and what the North was willing to give in return.

Contact between the two sides has since been minimal - with Pyongyang issuing frequent criticisms of the US position - but the two leaders exchanged a series of letters before Mr Trump issued his offer to meet at the DMZ.

Analysts have been divided by Sunday's events, some saying they spurred new momentum into deadlocked nuclear talks, while others described them as "reality show theatrics".

"Our President shouldn't be squandering American influence on photo-ops and exchanging love letters with a ruthless dictator," said Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren.

AFP

Government & Economy

Beijing backs criminal probe after Hong Kong 'illegal actions'

Asean opportunities for Singapore in additive manufacturing: specialists

Australia cuts interest rates further

Construction firm fined S$54,000 for damaging PUB water mains; highest amount to date

EU leaders try anew to end impasse on top jobs

China to push forward opening up of financial, manufacturing sectors

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
4 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte
5 Singapore private property price index up 1.3% in Q2: URA flash estimate

Must Read

nwy_MANUFACTURING_020719_64_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance worsens in Q2: SCCB

Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX

Stratacache.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Technology

US marketing tech firm Stratacache opens warehouse and logistics centre in Tampines

Jul 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Cromwell E-Reit, Biolidics, Green Build, Raffles United

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening