Moon's win shows public support for Seoul's big spending to fight Covid-19

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200417_NAHKOREA17A_4091652.jpg
Electoral officials moving a box containing ballots for South Korea's parliamentary elections at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Seoul

A LANDSLIDE election victory for President Moon Jae-in's parties shows resounding support among South Koreans for ramped-up government spending supported by the central bank to ride out the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea's parliamentary elections took place this week with the government's latest stimulus package already outlined for them to effectively vote on. The package, officially announced on Thursday, offers emergency cash handouts to help families make ends meet during the crisis and is part of a second extra budget following a record-breaking annual budget.

The Bank of Korea has been playing its part, too. It has cut interest rates by half a percentage point and has unveiled a slew of measures to secure liquidity and assist corporate financing, including its first ever loans to individual securities firms announced on Thursday.

South Korean voters have embraced the teamwork, giving Mr Moon's Democratic Party of Korea and another loyal party a total of 180 seats in a 300-member parliament. The highest voter turnout in 28 years also removes doubts about popular support for Mr Moon and the way he's dealing with the economic impact of the virus.

Earlier in the day, the central bank released the names of candidates, including a staunch Moon advocate, to join its policy board next week, in a move economists said would be supportive of government stimulus.

"The new monetary policy board lineup signals an increasing likelihood of policy coordination between the Blue House, Ministry of Economy and Finance, and the BOK," Angela Hsieh, a Barclays Bank economist, wrote. "This is especially critical during the emergency phase, when swift coordinated policy efforts between different agencies are urgently needed." The second extra budget unveiled by the finance ministry is worth 7.6 trillion won (S$8.9 billion) and will pay for emergency cash handouts to 14.8 million households. It follows another emergency budget worth 11.7 trillion won that passed just weeks ago.

BOK governor Lee Ju-yeol has already made clear he's willing to work with the government. He's met with Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki a couple times since the virus outbreak and said repeatedly that the bank was in talks with the government on ways to support the economy. The BOK is also backing a government programme to extend 100 trillion won in loans and guarantees to small businesses and financial markets. BLOOMBERG

