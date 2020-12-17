More Covid-19 support for businesses on Budget wish list

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
UNUSUAL times call for unusual tax measures, judging from proposals for the national Budget put out by the private sector on Wednesday.
Ahead of the next Budget that will be delivered in February, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and professional services firm PwC...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes