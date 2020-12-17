You are here

SINGAPORE BUDGET 2021

More Covid-19 support for businesses on Budget wish list

Other suggestions include beefing up programmes that help SMEs and other companies digitalise
Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg

Unusual times call for unusual tax measures, judging from proposals for the national Budget put out by the private sector on Wednesday.
UNUSUAL times call for unusual tax measures, judging from proposals for the national Budget put out by the private sector on Wednesday.

Ahead of the next Budget that will be delivered in February, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and professional services firm PwC...

