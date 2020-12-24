More growth for China in 2021, but work needed to improve global image

Get our introductory offer at only
Beijing
BY most accounts, China has come out of the Covid-19 pandemic stronger and more assertive than many other nations around the world. The country's rebound was fuelled by a quick containment of the virus, which allowed companies to reopen and factories to resume production just as...
