More human remains linked to alleged Canada serial killer found

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 6:59 AM

[MONTREAL] Canadian police Thursday announced the discovery of more human remains buried at a Toronto property where body parts of the victims of an suspected serial killer were previously found.

Authorities have since Wednesday been combing a forested ravine next to a home where Bruce McArthur, 66, worked as a landscape gardener.

The remains of seven of his victims, all gay men, were found in about 20 flower pots around the house, whose owners had installed a garage for McArthur to store his tools.

The body of an eighth person McArthur is accused of killing hasn't yet been found.

In April, police said that the eighth man had no known connection to Toronto's Gay Village, which was frequented by the other seven victims.

Images broadcast on local media Thursday showed investigators setting up in the middle of the ravine where they were sifting through earth for bones.

Chief investigator Hank Idsinga told a press conference that police were searching through areas identified by sniffer dogs and that the excavation process could last until at least next week.

He would not comment on whether the latest remains belonged to one of the seven victims already discovered at the house or to another person.

Faced with the sheer scale of the investigation, police have escalated their probe and in April reopened 15 unsolved murder cases from between 1975 and 1997.

AFP

