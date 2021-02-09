 More relief, social protection needed for Singapore's low-wage earners: study, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

More relief, social protection needed for Singapore's low-wage earners: study

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 12:00 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

THE household incomes of Singapore's lower-income families fell by an average of 69 per cent amid the pandemic last year, a new study has found, and its researchers are calling for more financial relief and social protection for low-wage earners.

The study commissioned by local charity...

