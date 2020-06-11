You are here

More rental help for sub-tenants on State properties, even non-SMEs

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 7:59 PM
THE Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Thursday that it has notified master tenants on State properties of their part in passing on rental relief to their sub-tenants, in line with the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament last week. 

This includes requiring master tenants to waive rents for April to July for sub-tenants that are eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and non-profit organisations.

Those in commercial accommodation, F&B, retail, recreation/entertainment, healthcare and other services, as well as the social sector are to receive four months of rental waivers; those in commercial offices, industrial and agriculture sectors are to receive two months of rental waivers. 

Master tenants also need to sign an undertaking that they have provided the mandated rental relief to eligible commercial SME and non-profit sub-tenants, said SLA. 

To be eligible, SMEs must have had no more than S$100 million in turnover last year, and suffered at least a 35-per-cent drop in average monthly revenue from April to May, compared to the same period last year. They also must have tenancies entered into before March 25 this year.

But in cases where sub-tenants are not SMEs, or do not qualify for the mandated rental relief, master tenants are required to pass down at least 80 per cent of the rental waivers received. 

Master tenants with cash flow concerns may apply to the SLA for assessment on the grounds of financial hardship if they are unable to provide the full rental waiver to sub-tenants. The SLA said that each request will be considered and assessed individually, taking into account the company’s circumstances.

Master tenants themselves stand to receive two to four months of rental waivers from the government. 

In total, rental waivers will be granted to more than 2,000 commercial tenants and over 100 social-sector tenants of State properties, with rental relief to be passed on to more than 2,000 eligible sub-tenants.

