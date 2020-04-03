More support for Singapore households, businesses to be unveiled next Monday

DEPUTY Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will announce additional support for households and businesses on April 6 in Parliament.

These will be over and above what was provided in the two earlier Budgets, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

“We will also legislate to require landlords to pass on property tax rebates fully to their tenants,” Mr Lee added.

On Friday, he announced additional measures for Singapore amid the coronavirus outbreak, including the closure of most workplaces and all preschool and student care centres.

“I know these measures will impact our workers and businesses severely. This is already a very difficult time for them. We will help them come through this,” Mr Lee said.

