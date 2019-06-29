You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Morocco unveils extension plan to make its port Mediterranean's biggest

Sat, Jun 29, 2019 - 7:07 AM

[TANGIERS, Morocco] Morocco on Friday unveiled two new terminals at its vast Tanger Med port, tripling its capacity to make it the Mediterranean's biggest facility for maritime cargo.

The extension at the site on the Strait of Gibraltar, already one of Africa's biggest ports, was officially opened by Prince Moulay Hassan, son of Morocco's King Mohammed VI.

The megaport's management said two new terminals would boost Tanger Med's overall capacity from 3.47 million to nine million twenty-foot equivalent units - a rough measure based on the capacity of standard shipping containers.

"Tanger today represents the top port in the Mediterranean in terms of capacity," said Fouad Brini, head of the Tanger Med special agency that developed the site.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That's something to be proud of."

The extension is the result of nine years of work and 1.3 billion euros of public funding along with an equivalent amount pumped in by private investors, said port director Rachid Houari.

Tanger Med, in operation since 2007, occupies a strategic position on the entrance to the Mediterranean, within sight of the Spanish coast.

That enables it to utilise its proximity to European markets as well as cheap Moroccan labour.

An industrial zone at the site employs some 70,000 people.

Last year the port handled 52.2 million tonnes of cargo, over a third of it destined for Africa.

It also has a passenger terminal that last year welcomed some three million travellers.

AFP

Government & Economy

US expects 25% drop in arrests on Mexico border in June

'It's no', France tells British PM hopefuls on renegotiating Brexit

Trade deal with EU huge boost for South American bloc

Trump prepares for 'productive' talks with Xi on trade war

US dominates Q2 global M&A as mega deals roll on

The global economy runs on parties you're not invited to

Editor's Choice

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

Jun 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit

Most Read

1 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
2 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
3 S-E Asia a good region to build tech, entrepreneurial ecosystem: panellists
4 Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS
5 SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

Must Read

BT_20190629_PG1COVER29_3821589-1.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Brunch

Reinventing the wok

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

BT_20190629_GOLD4SW8_3822009.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

US-Iran rhetoric a side show amid global slowdown, trade talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening