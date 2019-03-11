You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Morrison slips in polls amid countdown to Australian election

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 12:29 PM

BP_Scott Morrison_110319_26.jpg
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government has slipped further behind in opinion polls, which point to victory for the main opposition Labor party in elections to be held in May.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

 

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government has slipped further behind in opinion polls, which point to victory for the main opposition Labor party in elections to be held in May.

The Liberal-National coalition government is trailing Labor by an 8-point margin, 46 per cent to 54 per cent, according to a Newspoll published in the Australian newspaper on Monday. That compares with a 6-point gap two weeks ago.

Although not formally called, the election campaign is effectively underway, with taxation policy, climate change and border security emerging as the key battlegrounds. Mr Morrison will look to the federal budget, to be unveiled on April 2, to turn around his fortunes as government finances head back to surplus for the first time in a decade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A flurry of senior Liberal lawmakers, including Defense Minister Christopher Pyne, have announced they will retire at the election, fueling perceptions that Mr Morrison's government is heading for defeat.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Powell says Federal Reserve will watch January retail sales data for rebound

MinLaw seeking public's views on proposed IP (Dispute Resolution) Bill

Malaysia court frees Indonesian in Kim Jong Nam murder case

Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell says Trump can't fire him

China has less room for reserve ratio cuts, PBOC's Yi says

UAE economy to grow 2.5% in 2019: central bank

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery
4 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
5 World's top-performing stock halted after mysterious 8,500% gain

Must Read

BP_HKEX_110319_45.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 8% in early session, most traded

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Keppel T&T, DLF Holdings, Metech International, Ryobi Kiso

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening