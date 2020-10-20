You are here

MTF outlines roadmap to Phase Three of Singapore's re-opening

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 7:16 PM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) is piloting the use of pre-event testing as a measure against the spread of Covid-19, as part of the safe re-opening of the economy.

It also announced that Phase Three could take place by the end of this year.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF)...

