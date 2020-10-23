You are here

Muhyiddin seeks king's assent to declare emergency, according to sources

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 6:43 PM

rk_ MuhyiddinYassin_231020.jpg
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is seeking the king's assent on Friday for the monarch to declare a state of emergency, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The proposed emergency will include a suspension of parliament, which was scheduled to reconvene in November, one of the sources said.

The sources did not want to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. They did not identify the reason for the premier's request.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for