You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Muhyuddin may face showdown in final budget vote

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 12:19 AM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may face another challenge to his leadership on Tuesday, if the opposition in parliament seeks to block a third and final vote to pass the government's 2021 budget.

Mr Muhyiddin's government plans to spend a record RM322.5 billion (S$106.2 billion billion) next year, up 2.5 per cent from this year as it seeks to spur activity in an economy badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Opposition lawmakers led by veteran leader Anwar Ibrahim backed down from a plan to vote down the budget at the end of the policy stage debate last month, avoiding a potential political crisis as Mr Muhyiddin faced the first real test of his wafer-thin majority in the 222-seat parliament.

A budget defeat would have been seen as a loss of confidence in Mr Muhyiddin's leadership and could have triggered snap polls.

Two opposition sources said Mr Anwar, who in September declared he had majority support from lawmakers to form a government, is expected to try to block the budget this time.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"He's got 113, so we expect something to happen," said a senior opposition lawmaker, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

The opposition bloc include up to 10 lawmakers from the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), the former ruling party, led by its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former premier Najib Razak, according to the sources.

Mr Anwar and Mr Najib's offices declined to comment, while Ahmad Zahid's representative did not have any immediate comment.

There was also no immediate comment from the prime minister's office.

Mr Muhyiddin also faces pressure from his predecessor, Mahathir Mohamad, who on Monday called on lawmakers to consider replacing a "weak" government with one that is stable and focused on reviving Malaysia's economic fortunes.

"If the 222 members of parliament love this country, they will not choose the party or themselves... they are elected in order to govern this country," Dr Mahathir told a news conference.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

WTO fails to agree to rules to stop overfishing

Migrant pay gap in rich countries was widening even before Covid-19

Singapore and France working on travel green lane for short-term business and official trips

Thai protesters to pause for now and return next year

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

HSA grants interim authorisation for Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 11:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Huntington Bancshares to buy TCF Financial for US$6b

Huntington Bancshares will acquire TCF Financial in an all-stock deal valued at almost US$6 billion, one of the...

Dec 14, 2020 11:34 PM
Technology

Draft EU law could see tech giants fined 10% of revenue

[BRUSSELS] Draft EU legislation set to be unveiled Tuesday could see tech giants fined up to 10 percent of their...

Dec 14, 2020 11:19 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as travel stocks rally on vaccine roll-out

[ NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a...

Dec 14, 2020 11:09 PM
Government & Economy

WTO fails to agree to rules to stop overfishing

[GENEVA] World Trade Organization negotiators have failed to reach a deal by a year-end deadline to cut subsidies...

Dec 14, 2020 10:56 PM
Transport

AirAsia X to raise US$123m in rights issue, new shares

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's AirAsia X (AAX) said on Monday it proposed raising US$123 million through a rights issue...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Renaissance United warns of half-year net loss

Civmec secures contracts worth A$140 million

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for