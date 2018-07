A gunman opened fire in Toronto's Greektown district on Sunday, injuring as many as nine people before turning his gun on himself, local media reported.

[MONTREAL, Canada] A gunman opened fire in Toronto's Greektown district on Sunday, injuring as many as nine people before turning his gun on himself, local media reported.

Global News quoted a Toronto police source as saying nine people were shot, including a child.

The suspect is believed to have opened fire at police before killing himself, the source said.

AFP