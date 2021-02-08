 Myanmar police fire water cannon at Naypyidaw protesters, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Myanmar police fire water cannon at Naypyidaw protesters

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 1:20 PM

af_myanmarpolice_080221.jpg
Police in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw used water cannon on Monday against protesters demonstrating against a coup a week ago when elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained, video from the scene showed.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BANGKOK] Police in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw used water cannon on Monday against protesters demonstrating against a coup a week ago when elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained, video from the scene showed.

Police fired the water cannon in brief bursts against a group of the thousands of protesters who had gathered. The video showed some protesters appeared to have been hurt when they were knocked to the ground.

Police appeared to stop using the water cannon after protesters appealed to them, but the demonstration continued.

REUTERS

