 Myanmar's Suu Kyi in good health under house arrest: party, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Myanmar's Suu Kyi in good health under house arrest: party

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 8:58 PM

AK_assk_0502.jpg
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health under house arrest after being detained in Monday's military coup, her National League for Democracy press officer said Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[YANGON] Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health under house arrest after being detained in Monday's military coup, her National League for Democracy press officer said Friday.

"We have learnt that State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health (in Naypyidaw)," press officer Kyi Toe said on his official Facebook page.

"As far as I know, she's under house arrest," he said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's US$1.9t Covid aid package

Bars and pubs under nightlife pilot to stay open for two more months

Malaysians blast 'baffling' Chinese New Year protocols

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Retail sales plunge 15.3% in 2020, in worst year on record: economists react

Myanmar teachers join civil disobedience campaign against coup

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 09:27 PM
Companies & Markets

iFast Q4 net profit more than doubles to S$6.8 million on higher AUA

WEALTH management platform iFast Corporation on Friday reported a net profit of S$6.8 million for the fourth quarter...

Feb 5, 2021 09:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property to 'maintain stability' amid near-term uncertainties and challenges in 2021

REAL estate developer and manager Frasers Property said in a business update on Friday that it will aim to maintain...

Feb 5, 2021 08:56 PM
Government & Economy

US Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's US$1.9t Covid aid package

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden's drive to enact a US$1.9 trillion coronavirus aid Bill gained momentum early on...

Feb 5, 2021 08:50 PM
Real Estate

Thai hotel operator Central Plaza plans to launch eight hotels this year

[BANGKOK] Thai hotelier Central Plaza Hotelon Friday said it would move ahead with plans to launch eight hotels...

Feb 5, 2021 08:39 PM
Energy & Commodities

South Korea unveils US$43b plan for world's largest offshore wind farm

[SEOUL] South Korea unveiled a US$43.2 billion plan to build the world's largest wind power plant by 2030 as part of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bars and pubs under nightlife pilot to stay open for two more months

Malaysians blast 'baffling' Chinese New Year protocols

Sembcorp Industries appoints new group CFO

China's Luckin Coffee seeks US Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection

Vallianz Holdings, SeaTech sign MOU to build all-electric harbour tugs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for