You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Mystery illness frays India's coronavirus nerves

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 5:54 PM

AK_idcov_0812.jpg
Hundreds of people have been treated for mystery illness in a southern Indian town, with one doctor ruling out "mass hysteria" at a time nerves are already frayed because of the coronavirus.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BANGALORE, India] Hundreds of people have been treated for mystery illness in a southern Indian town, with one doctor ruling out "mass hysteria" at a time nerves are already frayed because of the coronavirus.

The government rushed medical experts to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh state to investigate the illness, which first appeared Saturday causing seizures, nausea and chronic pain.

Officials said nearly 500 people have been treated - with most swiftly recovering - but the death of a 45-year-old man at the weekend was attributed to the mystery disease.

India is already in grip of coronavirus with the world's second-highest number of cases - and soon expected to pass 10 million.

"Some people are saying that it is mass hysteria but it is not," said A S Ram, a senior doctor at Eluru government hospital.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He said most victims had suffered genuine symptoms, but "we are unable to diagnose what is causing it".

Other officials pinpointed a possible role of chemical additives in pesticides, while residents have highlighted a problem with garbage and feral pigs.

They released a report on Monday which said symptoms included "epilepsy for 3-5 minutes, forgetfulness, anxiety, vomiting, headache and back pain." The government has sent doctors from the National Institute of Virology, National Centre for Disease Control and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences have been sent to investigate.

The team was collecting samples of edible oil, rice, blood and urine for analysis.

"Most of the patients are coming in with minor head injuries or a black eye as they collapsed suddenly with the seizure," Dr Ram said.

"But within one or two hours most of them are fine." Police constable Kiran Kumar - who collapsed while on duty Monday - said he had been left "scared" after being semi-conscious for more than two hours.

"My colleagues told me, I shouted something and collapsed. I injured my right shoulder due to falling on the road." According to district officials, the illness is not spread person-to-person.

They released a report on Monday which said symptoms included "epilepsy for 3-5 minutes, forgetfulness, anxiety, vomiting, headache and back pain".

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

PayNow and Thailand's PromptPay to link up next year in trailblazing move

France confirms severe bird flu outbreak on duck farm

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

90-year-old grandmother is first in the world to get Pfizer vaccine

Australia's western state removes quarantine requirements for more travellers

Singapore extends relief measures for maritime firms, seafarers till June 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 06:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Hatten Land, with share price up 10.2%, gets SGX query on trading volume

THE Singapore Exchange RegCo issued a query to Catalist-listed Hatten Land on Tuesday evening on its trading...

Dec 8, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

STI closes flat as traders play waiting game on rising Covid-19 cases, geopolitics

SINGAPORE shares closed flat after trading under water for most of the day as traders played the waiting game on...

Dec 8, 2020 05:40 PM
Life & Culture

After a hard year, holiday commercials get real

[NEW YORK] For television viewers, the holiday season means commercials filled with rosy-cheeked Santas, computer-...

Dec 8, 2020 05:36 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.81...

Dec 8, 2020 05:34 PM
SFF x Switch 2020
Banking & Finance

Singapore is important hub for Citi, says incoming CEO Jane Fraser

SINGAPORE remains an important hub for Citigroup, with the major US bank to open the world's largest wealth advisory...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Alibaba runs into Europe's great wall of culture and competition

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Samsonite pivots more to backpacks, handbags to ride out Covid

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for