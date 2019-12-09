You are here

Home > Government & Economy

N Korea conducts 'very important test'

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WH_nk_021269.jpg
North Korea said on Sunday that it carried out a "very important test" at its long-range rocket launch site that it reportedly rebuilt after having partially dismantled it after entering denuclearisation talks with the United States last year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Seoul

NORTH Korea said on Sunday that it carried out a "very important test" at its long-range rocket launch site that it reportedly rebuilt after having partially dismantled it after entering denuclearisation talks with the United States last year.

The announcement comes amid dimming prospects for a resumption of negotiations, with the North warning that it would seek "a new way" if it fails to get major US concessions by year's end. North Korea has said that its resumption of nuclear and long-range missile tests depends on the United States.

Saturday's test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground will have "an important effect on changing the strategic position of (North Korea) once again in the near future", an unidentified spokesman from the North's Academy of National Defense Science said in a statement, carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

North Korea didn't say what the test included. Analyst Kim Dong-yub at Seoul's Institute for Far Eastern Studies said that North Korea likely tested for the first time a solid-fuel engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

SEE ALSO

US crypto expert living in Singapore thought it would be 'cool' if North Korea mined Ether: source

The use of solid fuel increases a weapon's mobility and reduces the amount of launch preparation time. The long-range rockets that North Korea used in either ICBM launches or satellite liftoffs in recent years all used liquid propellants.

Seoul's defence minister said later on Sunday that South Korea and the United States are closely monitoring activities at the Sohae site and other key North Korean areas.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discussed developments related to North Korea and the two leaders committed to continue close communication, the White House said in a statement. Mr Moon's office also released a similar statement, saying the two leaders had a 30-minute phone conversation at Mr Trump's request.

Saturday's test "is meant to improve military capabilities and to shore up domestic pride and legitimacy", said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. "With the activity at Sohae, Pyongyang is also trying to raise international concerns that it may intensify provocations and walk away from denuclearisation talks next year."

The Sohae launching centre in Tongchang-ri is where the North has carried out banned satellite launches in recent years.

After North Korea opened nuclear talks with the US last year, Washington and Seoul said Pyongyang had dismantled a rocket engine-testing facility at its Tongchang-ri site as part of disarmament steps that include closing the country's underground nuclear testing site and suspending ICBM and nuclear tests. But South Korea's spy agency and some US experts said in March that North Korea was restoring the facility.

US-North Korea diplomacy largely remains deadlocked since the second summit between Mr Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in February due to disputes over how much sanctions relief the North must get in return for dismantling its key nuclear complex - a limited disarmament step. AP

Government & Economy

Geopolitics, activism among top business risks in 2020

US stock market may post annual 'Santa Claus Rally' this time also

Tories in pre-election social media ad blitz to counter tactical voting

President Halimah briefed on projected investment returns

Thousands march as HK protest movement enters 7th month

Dutch using sand to reinforce dike

BREAKING

Dec 8, 2019 09:24 PM
Government & Economy

Built on sand: Dutch find unlikely ally against water

[TRINTELHAVEN, Netherlands] The Netherlands is deploying an unlikely ally as climate change intensifies the low-...

Dec 8, 2019 09:17 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's ruling party makes fresh push for Anwar to take over as PM

[MALACCA] Leaders of Malaysia's ruling party on Sunday renewed a push for Anwar Ibrahim to lead the country, as...

Dec 8, 2019 09:10 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong sees biggest protests since democrats' election boost

[HONG KONG] Vast crowds of black-clad demonstrators thronged Hong Kong on Sunday in the largest anti-government...

Dec 8, 2019 08:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Tritech drops proposed share placement of 110.8m shares

TRITECH Group has dropped its proposed share placement after taking into consideration the volatility of its share...

Dec 8, 2019 07:21 PM
Companies & Markets

ayondo in negative equity position after recognising CHF49.8m gain in Q3

FINTECH company ayondo Ltd has recognised a gain of 49.8 million Swiss francs (S$68.5 million) in the third quarter...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly