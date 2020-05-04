Najib's 1MDB trial to resume next week as Malaysia eases lockdown

The trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak for his alleged role in 1MDB will resume next week as the country relaxes its lockdown.

All relevant parties including Najib have been told to attend court on May 13, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib. The country allowed nearly all sectors of the economy to reopen starting Monday after nearly seven weeks of restricted movement, even as many states deferred the move as they need further review.

The trial is set to resume with Najib's lawyer questioning witnesses, after the proceeding was adjourned on March 12 due to concern that his defence team may have been exposed to the new coronavirus.

BLOOMBERG