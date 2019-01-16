You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Nancy Pelosi suggests Trump delay State of the Union over shutdown

Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 11:34 PM

doc73nx5jff3fsqrt1hdch_doc73le7a1kc791308gzbmy.jpg
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested in a letter to President Donald Trump that he postpone his State of the Union address due to the partial government shutdown that stretched into its 26th day on Wednesday.
EPA

[WASHINGTON] House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested in a letter to President Donald Trump that he postpone his State of the Union address due to the partial government shutdown that stretched into its 26th day on Wednesday.

Mrs Pelosi suggested Trump also consider delivering the speech in writing to Congress on the day it was originally scheduled, Jan 29.

The California Democrat wrote in her letter that the security demands for the speech "require weeks of detailed planning with dozens of agencies working together to prepare for the safety of all participants." She pointed out the Secret Service and Homeland Security Department are among the agencies that lack funding.

Negotiations over ending the shutdown have stalled as Mr Trump insists on funding for a wall on the southern border and Democrats demand to open the government before discussing border security.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Constitution calls for the president "from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union."

Before Mrs Pelosi's letter, the White House was pushing forward with planning for the annual address. Senior administration officials held a meeting on the speech on Tuesday, and the regular preparations - including contacting potential guests for the first lady's box and discussing broad themes the White House might highlight in the address - were under way, according to a White House official.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US import prices fall; year-on-year drop largest since 2016

World Bank says domestic demand can cushion Thai GDP growth

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EU in horror at Brexit vote, refuses to reopen deal

Britain's luxury carmakers prepare for worst as Brexit looms

Goldman says rich people will drag down US economy by spending less

Editor's Choice

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

Must Read

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

New diversity council set up to champion more women in Singapore’s boardrooms

jtcouncil_060119.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 16, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

KPMG’s Budget proposal: fintech adoption, cyber resilience and R&D

SL_sg_160119_50.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

More Singapore employers offering flexible work arrangements: MOM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening