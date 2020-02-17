You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Natas, SHA and STGS issue guidelines to protect tourists amid virus outbreak

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 11:22 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

THE National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas), Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) and Society of Tourists Guides Singapore (STGS) on Monday put out guidelines aimed at keeping tourists in the Republic safe amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

“We understand the concerns of visitors to Singapore and we would like to reassure them that our industry is making every effort to keep them safe through the collective efforts,” said Natas inbound committee chairman Samson Tan, in the associations' joint statement on Monday. 

The recommended guidelines have been issued to tour operators, hoteliers and tourist guides in Singapore. For tour operators, for example, the recommendations include cleaning and servicing all air-conditioning filters in coaches, and rescheduling itineraries to avoid overcrowded areas.

When it comes to potential cases among tourists, any tourist showing signs of the disease should be separated and brought to the nearest general practitioner, instead of being allowed to leave Singapore. 

Margaret Heng, SHA's executive director, said the association is "confident of a strong recovery" and that all hoteliers are "going beyond the extra mile" to safeguard guests' well-being. 

STGS added that it will go ahead with its International Tourist Guide Day at Capitol Singapore on Feb 22. 

The associations also said they will continue to work closely with government agencies during this period. 

Government & Economy

South-east Asia feels the burn as coronavirus keeps Chinese tourists at home

Australia should ease travel ban on foreigners from China: ambassador

Australia should ease travel ban on foreigners from China: ambassador

Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying hit Hong Kong

Japanese manufacturers remain pessimistic as coronavirus fears grow

Japan ready to take steps vs coronavirus impact on tourism: economy minister

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 11:10 AM
Government & Economy

South-east Asia feels the burn as coronavirus keeps Chinese tourists at home

[LUANG PRABANG, Laos] Elephant parks unvisited, curios at markets unsold as tuk-tuks sit idle: South-east Asia is...

Feb 17, 2020 11:00 AM
Real Estate

UK property asking prices rise again, close to new high: Rightmove

[LONDON] Asking prices for British houses put on sale have extended a rise which began after Prime Minister Boris...

Feb 17, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Australia should ease travel ban on foreigners from China: ambassador

[SYDNEY] Australia should lift its ban on the arrival of foreign nationals from mainland China, China's ambassador...

Feb 17, 2020 10:55 AM
Real Estate

China's home price growth hits near 2-year low as coronavirus spreads

[BEIJING] New home prices in China grew at their weakest pace in nearly two years in January, as the economy slows...

Feb 17, 2020 10:47 AM
Real Estate

Pricier property markets most sensitive to rates, RBA paper says

[SYDNEY] Australian monetary policy adjustments have the greatest impact on expensive property markets, a Reserve...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly