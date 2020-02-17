Natas, SHA and STGS issue guidelines to protect tourists amid virus outbreak

THE National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas), Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) and Society of Tourists Guides Singapore (STGS) on Monday put out guidelines aimed at keeping tourists in the Republic safe amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We understand the concerns of visitors to Singapore and we would like to reassure them that our industry is making every effort to keep them safe through the collective efforts,” said Natas inbound committee chairman Samson Tan, in the associations' joint statement on Monday.

The recommended guidelines have been issued to tour operators, hoteliers and tourist guides in Singapore. For tour operators, for example, the recommendations include cleaning and servicing all air-conditioning filters in coaches, and rescheduling itineraries to avoid overcrowded areas.

When it comes to potential cases among tourists, any tourist showing signs of the disease should be separated and brought to the nearest general practitioner, instead of being allowed to leave Singapore.

Margaret Heng, SHA's executive director, said the association is "confident of a strong recovery" and that all hoteliers are "going beyond the extra mile" to safeguard guests' well-being.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

STGS added that it will go ahead with its International Tourist Guide Day at Capitol Singapore on Feb 22.

The associations also said they will continue to work closely with government agencies during this period.