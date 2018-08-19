You are here

Home > Government & Economy

National Day Rally: Government addressing cost of living but cannot fix electricity prices

Sun, Aug 19, 2018 - 7:57 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

THOUGH the government is working to alleviate concerns over costs of living, some price increases are hard to avoid. In his Chinese speech in Sunday night's National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pointed out that Singapore's electricity tariffs track changes in global oil prices and thus cannot be fixed at a low price.

Fixing electricity tariffs would require costly subsidies, and result in those who use more energy -- that is, the wealthy -- receiving greater subsidies. It is instead more effective to give subsidies to lower- and middle-income families for utilities bills, as is currently done via U-Save rebates, he added.

Price increases were one of four reasons that Mr Lee identified as to why Singaporeans feel “cost of living pressures”, alongside the respective concerns of young families and those caring for both children and elderly parents, and lifestyle changes.

Young families are most concerned about the costs of housing and education, while those who care for both their children and their parents are worried about education and healthcare, said Mr Lee. The government will make sure public housing, healthcare and education are affordable so Singaporeans do not need to worry about these major expenditure items, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The cost of living has also risen because the standard of living has risen, he noted. Items once considered luxuries, such as handphones, are now everyday necessities. While the government will do its part to tackle cost of living concerns, citizens must also be smart consumers, said Mr Lee. For instance, a government task force has been tackling the issue of infant formula prices by bringing in more brands and tightening marketing regulations, allowing young parents to make better choices based on their needs and budget.

Government & Economy

More than 320 dead in India flood crisis

Venezuela hikes salaries in 95% devaluation amid hyperinflation

North Korea presses demand for end of Korean War amid talk of Pompeo visit

Trump doubles down on security clearances, former officials slam move

US tariffs to stay on Turkey, Qatar offers Ankara aid

Venezuelans rush to shop, fill tanks before monetary overhaul

Editor's Choice

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

BT_20180818_NEWCOVER18_3535384.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Brunch

Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort

Most Read

1 OCBC prices S$1b perps at 4%, first callable in 2023
2 CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development
3 Italian bridge company under fire as rescuers toil for third day
4 'A rare treasure': outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
5 Jho Low says he will not surrender
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

Aug 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

TPG completes A$279m acquisition of Healthscope's Asian pathology labs

BT_20180818_VIPRICE18_3536031.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Top Stories

Upcoming GST hike: 'Businesses should focus on value, not just price'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening