Nearly 2,000 US coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 9:02 AM

Nearly 2,000 people infected with the new coronavirus have died in the United States in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8.30pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday).
The record daily figure of 1,939 brings the total number of deaths in the United States to 12,722, which is approaching tolls in the worst-hit countries so far - Italy with 17,127 dead and Spain with 13,798.

