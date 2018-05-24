You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Nearly half of big firms in the Asia-Pacific have been victims of financial crime: report

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 3:00 PM
ann@sph.com.sg

ALMOST 50 per cent of large companies in the Asia-Pacific have been victims of fraud, theft, money laundering or other financial crimes, according to a new report by Thomson Reuters.

In its first such study, Thomson Reuters surveyed over 2,300 senior managers from large firms, both publicly-listed and privately-held,  across 19 countries, including Singapore, the US, China and India.

Its report,  "Revealing the True Cost of Financial Crime", showed that 49 per cent of respondents in the Asia-Pacific admitted that their organisation had suffered at least one incident of financial crime over the past 12 months, with cybercrime and fraud cited as the most common.

This is despite companies allocating about 3.1 per cent of their annual spending towards combating financial crime.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Said Julia Walker, Thomson Reuters' head of risk & Regtech, Asia Pacific, Thomson Reuters said, “Financial institutions are carrying the financial burden collectively spending billions trying to prevent money laundering and the proceeds of illicit activity. Year on year, they are seeing greater amounts disappear from their business as result." 

Thomson Reuters said its survey findings show the difficulty of tackling financial crime. Nearly 90 per cent of respondents said they struggled to educate and influence colleagues on bribery and corruption. Only 50 per cent fully implement workflow and process reports and fully train and educate their customers, third party vendors, suppliers or partners.

The report also highlighted that most corporations across the globe do not realize the true cost of financial crime which extends beyond financial and reputational damage to societal evils such as modern day slavery and human trafficking.

 “Financial crime is not a faceless crime, the most vulnerable in our society are preyed on and exploited by organized crime for profit," said Ms Walker.

Almost all those surveyed recognized that greater collaboration is vital to winning the war against financial crime, with 94 per cent of companies  believing there should be more sharing of financial intelligence, while 93 per cent said that public-private partnerships should be increased and improved.

Government & Economy

China's Li welcomes German investment as Merkel arrives in Beijing

North Korea slams 'ignorant and stupid' Pence, renews summit threat

Former Malaysia government used money raised from Khazanah to pay 1MDB dues: sources

US disrupts Russian botnet of 500,000 hacked routers

Najib back for questioning at Malaysia's anti-graft agency over 1MDB

Trump administration weighs slapping tariffs on auto imports

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_240518_3.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

BT_20180524_KRHOUSE24_3447945.jpg
May 24, 2018
Real Estate

House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market

BP_NOBLE_240518_10.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble saga offers lessons for Singapore capital market

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
5 Hyflux suspends trading of shares and perps
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%

BP_SGman_240518_35.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up

BP_SGtrade_240518_39.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports up 1.1% in Q1; full-year forecast maintained at 1-3% growth

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening