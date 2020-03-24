You are here

Netherlands extends bans on public gatherings to June 1

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 7:11 AM

The Netherlands is extending a ban on all public gatherings from April 6 until June 1 to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the justice minister said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

"This will hit hard for some," Ferd Grapperhaus told a news conference. "But we have no other choice if we want to stop the coronavirus."

Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned that if the ban did not work the next step would be a full lockdown, after ministers were alarmed by large crowds at Dutch beaches at the weekend.

"I hope that's not necessary," Rutte added.

The rule applies to all sizes of gatherings including those less than 100 people, which was the previous rule announced by the Netherlands earlier this month, the government said.

Shops and public transport services must also take extra steps to make people stay 1.5m apart, include entry restrictions if necessary.

The Dutch government has already ordered the closure of schools, bars, restaurants and gyms, as well as the country's famous cannabis cafes and sex clubs.

Authorities on Monday reported 34 more Covid-19 deaths in the Netherlands and 545 new cases, both figures down slightly from Sunday.

In total there have been 213 deaths and 4,749 confirmed cases.

AFP

