Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 6:37 PM

The Netherlands faced its worst civil unrest in four decades after a third night of rioting against a government curfew aimed at curbing the pandemic, just weeks before a national election.
PHOTO: AFP

[THE HAGUE] The Netherlands faced its worst civil unrest in four decades after a third night of rioting against a government curfew aimed at curbing the pandemic, just weeks before a national election.

Police arrested 184 people after incidents in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and smaller Dutch...

