New Asean regional centre to tackle future of work

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE has launched a new regional centre to help Asean member-states prepare for the future of work.
The Regional Centre for the Future of Work (RCFW) will have three focus areas: embracing technology for inclusive growth; workplace safety and health for sustainable...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes