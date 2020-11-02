You are here

New coronavirus curbs spark exasperation, anger

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 6:26 AM

Protesters in several Spanish cities clashed with security forces for a second night running Saturday, police said, while England prepared for fresh stay-at-home orders, following in the steps of Austria, France and Ireland.
[MADRID] Anger and exasperation over new coronavirus curbs grew on Sunday as European nations wound back the clocks to the spring with fresh lockdowns and restrictions aimed at halting galloping infections and deaths.

