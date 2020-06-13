You are here

New domestic cases in Beijing raise fears of new virus wave

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 12:02 PM

nz_beijing_130653.jpg
China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including six domestic cases in the capital that raised concerns about a resurgence.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BEIJING] China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including six domestic cases in the capital that raised concerns about a resurgence.

The majority of China's cases in recent months were overseas nationals tested as they returned home, with the domestic outbreak brought...

