You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New framework lets small and micro firms renegotiate contracts, terminate without penalty

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 3:17 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SMALL and micro enterprises hit by Covid-19 will have a six-week window in which to renegotiate certain contracts, with no penalties for early termination if negotiations fail, under the proposed Re-Align Framework in a Bill introduced in Parliament on Monday.

The framework will cover...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

More than 1,900 jobs available in early childhood sector; 8 in 10 for PMETs

China presses ahead with smaller import fair amid pandemic

More than a third of MediShield Life premiums paid for by government

Japan opens airport coronavirus test lab for departing travellers

Australian pension fund settles landmark climate lawsuit

After record cuts, Bank Negara Malaysia seen holding key rate: poll

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 2, 2020 03:18 PM
Government & Economy

More than 1,900 jobs available in early childhood sector; 8 in 10 for PMETs

[SINGAPORE] More than 1,900 jobs are on offer in the early childhood sector, with eight in 10 for professionals,...

Nov 2, 2020 03:13 PM
Government & Economy

China presses ahead with smaller import fair amid pandemic

[SHANGHAI] China will hold a scaled-down version of its annual import fair in Shanghai this week, a rare in-person...

Nov 2, 2020 02:53 PM
Government & Economy

More than a third of MediShield Life premiums paid for by government

THE government had considered deferring the MediShield Life review and premium increases, given the tough economic...

Nov 2, 2020 02:42 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei jumps more than 1.3% with eyes on US vote

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rallied more than 1.3 per cent Monday on bargain-hunting, with the market...

Nov 2, 2020 02:34 PM
Transport

Ryanair posts first summer loss in decades; flags winter capacity cut

[DUBLIN] Ireland's Ryanair Holdings posted a loss for its key summer period for the first time in decades on Monday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Hot stock: Wilmar shares up 5.9% on net profit, special dividend announcement

US election boils down to six swing states

DBS names Rachel Chew as head of group cash product management

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for