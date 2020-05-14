You are here

New high of 1,164 Covid-19 patients discharged, 1 new cluster

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 3:16 PM
UPDATED Thu, May 14, 2020 - 11:17 PM

Another daily high of 1,164 cases were discharged on Thursday (May 14), even as 752 new Covid-19 cases were identified. This is the third time this week that the number of cases discharged has exceeded new patients.
The new cases are made up of one Singaporean, one...

