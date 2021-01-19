New local Covid-19 cluster; 8-year-old boy added to para-vet cluster

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] The wife and housemate of a 33-year-old Chinese man who tested positive for the Covid-19 infection on Jan 16 have also tested positive for the infection, forming a new local cluster, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Tuesday night (Jan 19).
The two...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes